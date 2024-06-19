Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$6.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

ATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

