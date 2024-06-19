AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10,937.73

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £109.38 ($138.98) and traded as high as £125.62 ($159.62). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £124.28 ($157.92), with a volume of 1,005,134 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($165.18) to £150 ($190.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($158.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £121.57 ($154.47).
Read Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
