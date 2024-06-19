AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 3.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.39. 16,022,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 16,740,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

