Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 898,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,561. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Assurant by 1,035.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 436,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after buying an additional 69,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

