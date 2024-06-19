ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,069.42 and last traded at $1,061.38. Approximately 1,025,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 982,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,052.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $949.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.72. The company has a market capitalization of $418.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

