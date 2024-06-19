Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,929,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 1,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.2 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.27%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

