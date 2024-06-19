Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after acquiring an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after buying an additional 884,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $261.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

