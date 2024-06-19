Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.35 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Ark has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $107.35 million and $18.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001555 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001265 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,583,662 coins and its circulating supply is 181,583,246 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

