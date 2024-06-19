Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,042,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 3,752,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMCF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

