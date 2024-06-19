Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

ARDC opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $223,692.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,007.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

