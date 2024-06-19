Arden Trust Co Sells 5,988 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,921. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

