Arden Trust Co Sells 528 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,698,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,311,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

