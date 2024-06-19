Arden Trust Co Sells 152 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.