Arden Trust Co Sells 1,442 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

