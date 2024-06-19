Arden Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
VMBS opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
