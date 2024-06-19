Arden Trust Co Makes New $206,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,459,000. General Partner Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

