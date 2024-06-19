Arden Trust Co Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

