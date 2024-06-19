Arden Trust Co Has $207,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in OneMain were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in OneMain by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. 412,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,094. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

