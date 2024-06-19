Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.9% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 15.8% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,636,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.77. 3,907,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,293. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.