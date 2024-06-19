Arden Trust Co Buys New Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 225,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

FDVV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 321,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,463. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

