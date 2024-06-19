Arden Trust Co Acquires 94,183 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,769,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.