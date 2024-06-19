Arden Trust Co Acquires 3,091 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,017.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 640,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

