Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.3%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 389,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 756,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

