Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after buying an additional 849,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,536,000 after buying an additional 351,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after buying an additional 145,397 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 295,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AROC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Archrock has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.