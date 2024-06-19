Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Aramark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 3,373,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $34.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after buying an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Aramark by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 191,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 12.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

