Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 726,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE AIT traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $188.12. 303,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,611. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $134.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

