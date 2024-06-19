Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.