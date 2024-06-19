APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

APG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 1,513,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. APi Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 81.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

