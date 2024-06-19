Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.35. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 167,042 shares.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
