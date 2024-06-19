AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 492,358 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,260,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. 2,161,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

