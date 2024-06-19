Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $4.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ANGI opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $923.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $78,947 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Angi by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Angi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Angi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

