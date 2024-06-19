Analyzing Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Mofy Metaverse and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79

Profitability

Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Integral Ad Science 0.59% 0.32% 0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.86 $6.55 million N/A N/A Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.21 $7.24 million $0.01 948.95

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

