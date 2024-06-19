Analysts Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $188.33

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.90. PDD has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

