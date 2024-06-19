Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $89.47

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 103.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

