Analysts Offer Predictions for RH’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $8.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.90. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in RH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

