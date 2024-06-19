Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lovesac Company’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lovesac in a report released on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $361.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $29.81.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 515.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lovesac by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

