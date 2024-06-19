Analysts’ Downgrades for June 19th (AAN, BXP, CNQ, ENS, EPC, FL, HBAN, HL, HLF, HVT)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 19th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,140 ($14.49) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,035 ($13.15).

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

