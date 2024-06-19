American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. 1,085,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

