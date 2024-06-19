American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Decreased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,747,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in American Express by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after buying an additional 546,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average of $213.02. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

