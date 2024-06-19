American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.31. 2,176,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average is $213.02. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.