Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

