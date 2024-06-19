ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Declares Dividend of $0.10

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMTH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $26.16.
ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
