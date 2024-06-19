ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5421 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $54.51.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

