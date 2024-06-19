ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Announces $0.55 Dividend

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5512 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Get ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.