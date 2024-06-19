ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Announces $0.55 Dividend

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5512 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $39.74.
About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.