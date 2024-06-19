ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Plans $0.05 Dividend

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 143,910 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

