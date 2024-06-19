ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Plans Dividend of $0.62

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.623 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.61.

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

EDOG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Get ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the ten GICS sectors excluding real estate. EDOG was launched on Mar 28, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.