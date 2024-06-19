ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Plans Dividend of $0.62

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.623 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.61.
ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
EDOG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $22.65.
ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile
