ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Plans $0.08 Dividend

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACES stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

