ALPS Active REIT ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:REIT)

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
REIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.77.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS Active REIT ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.