ALPS Active REIT ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:REIT)

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

REIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.77.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

