Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Update

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPP opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alpine 4 has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

