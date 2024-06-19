Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $22.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.
Several brokerages recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $609,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alphatec by 16.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 193.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 409,701 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATEC stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alphatec has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.41.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
